Judge denies requests for video in North Carolina shooting

Calling the family attorney's description “patently false,” Womble said the video shows that Brown’s car made contact with law enforcement twice before shots could be heard on the video.

“As it backs up, it does make contact with law enforcement officers,” he said, adding that the car stops again. “The next movement of the car is forward. It is in the direction of law enforcement and makes contact with law enforcement. It is then and only then that you hear shots.”

Womble said that officers shouted commands and tried to open the car before any shots were fired.

The Pasquotank County sheriff, Tommy Wooten II, has previously indicated that none of the deputies were injured. At a news conference hours after the shooting, he said, “They’re fine,” when asked about the deputies.

Womble argued that body camera video from the shooting, a portion of which was shown to the family on Monday, should be kept from the public for another month so that state investigators can make progress on their probe of the shooting.

The hearing comes amid pressure on authorities to release the video and calls for a special prosecutor to take the state's case over from Womble. The judge said he planned to issue a decision Wednesday after a short recess.