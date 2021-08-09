Judge doubts eviction ban, but may lack power to stop it

But the high court acted by a 5-4 vote and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, part of the slim majority, said he was voting to keep the moratorium in place because it was set to expire at the end of July.

Kavanaugh said he agreed with Friedrich and that he would reject any additional extension without clear authorization from Congress, which so far has not happened. In late July, the federal appeals court in Cincinnati also declared the moratorium illegal.

The administration let the moratorium lapse and said over several days that its lawyers could find no legal authority for a new one. But as political pressure mounted from congressional Democrats, the CDC came up with a modified moratorium, scheduled to expire Oct 3., that applies only in areas of high transmission of the delta variant and lapses when the virus' spread declines.