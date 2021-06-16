Judge: Ex-Indiana wildlife center proprietor owes PETA $734K

Young's ruling also granted PETA a permanent injunction barring Stark and his ex-wife from owning or possessing without court approval any big cats.

“For years, Tim Stark cruelly tore big-cat cubs away from their mothers, removed their claws, and used them as photo props to make a buck, but now the long arm of the law has caught up with him,” PETA Foundation Director of Litigation Asher Smith said Tuesday in a statement.

With PETA previously owed over $19,000 in unpaid fee awards from Stark and Wildlife in Need, the nonprofit group said it will seek to recover over $750,000 in court fees and expenses.

Online court documents do not list attorneys for either Stark or Lane. Court documents show they represented themselves in PETA's lawsuit and provide no contact information for Stark or Lane.

As part of PETA’s lawsuit, 25 big cats were transferred from Stark and his former business partner Jeff Lowe — who also was part of the Netflix series— to accredited sanctuaries.

The Indiana attorney general's office sued Stark and his wildlife center last year, alleging animal abuse and neglect. A Marion County judge ruled in the attorney general’s office's favor in April and permanently barred Stark from acquiring, exhibiting and owning any exotic and native animals.

