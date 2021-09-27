Judge extends order halting Iowa schools mask mandate ban

Reynolds' spokesman Alex Murphy said wearing masks should be a parental choice, and he repeated discredited information that masks cause social, behavioral and speech development problems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that transmission rates in schools with universal masking were less than half those of schools without mask mandates. Another CDC study found that the odds of a school-associated COVID-19 outbreak were 3.5 times higher in schools with no mask requirement than in those with a mask requirement implemented when school started.

Iowa data shows a continuing surge in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Data posted Monday by the Iowa Department of Public Health indicated 12 children age 11 or younger were hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19. They were among the 641 Iowans being treated in hospitals for the virus. The report said 151 people were in intensive care.

Last week, the state public health department reported that more than 3,000 children had tested positive for COVID-19, more than a quarter of the state’s 12,163 new reported cases in the previous seven days. The percentage of infected children was a record high, Srivinas said.

At least 24 school districts have reinstated a mask mandate since Pratt issued a temporary restraining order on Sept. 13 preventing the state from enforcing the ban on school districts mandating masks, lawyers for the plaintiffs said in court documents.

