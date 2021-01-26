Judge: Floyd's past arrest details can't be used at trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Information about George Floyd’s prior arrests can’t be used at the trials of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in his death, but jurors will be allowed to hear details about two previous incidents involving the officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck, a judge ruled.

In an order dated Monday and made public Tuesday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said he would explain his decisions at a later date.

Floyd, who was Black and handcuffed, died May 25 after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests, sometimes violent, that spread around the world.

Chauvin and the three other officers who took part in Floyd's arrest were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, are charged with aiding and abetting those crimes.

Prosecutors had asked Cahill to allow them to introduce evidence that showed Chauvin had used neck or head and upper body restraints seven times before, including four times in which prosecutors say he went too far.