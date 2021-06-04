Judge grants prosecutor's recusal request from police case

L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller, attorneys for Brooks' family, said they hope Carr will move quickly to appoint another prosecutor so the case can be tried “in a vigorous and expeditious manner.”

“The family of Rayshard Brooks has been through so much during this process,” they said in an emailed statement. “The numerous stops and starts have been gut-wrenching and have made it even more difficult for this grieving family to find peace.”

Police responded on June 12, 2020, to complaints that Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane of a Wendy’s restaurant. Police body camera video shows the 27-year-old Black man struggling with two white officers after they told him he’d had too much to drink to be driving and tried to arrest him. Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and fled, firing it at Rolfe as he ran. An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back.