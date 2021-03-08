Judge hears arguments on temporary block of SC abortion law

Deputy Solicitor General Emory Smith argued that such a requirement showing a fetal heartbeat, even without the abortion ban, could prompt a woman to change her mind about an abortion. And that would be in the state's interest to protect human life, Smith said.

But Lewis appeared unconvinced of the claim, saying the ultrasound requirement seemed inextricably tied to the ban. She expressed skepticism that the state's interest would outweigh a woman's constitutional right to an abortion: “The state could never have an interest that would outweigh that,” Lewis said.

Planned Parenthood supports an extended stay on the “categorically unconstitutional” law, said Julie Murray, an attorney representing the group.

The ban’s opponents have said many women don’t know they are pregnant before a heartbeat is detected, especially if they aren’t trying to conceive. And with such an early deadline, the law gives women little time to consider whether to have an abortion.

About a dozen states have passed similar or more restrictive abortion bans. These could take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court — with three justices appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump — were to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court decision supporting abortion rights. Federal law supersedes state law.