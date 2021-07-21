Judge hears fight over lithium mine on Nevada-Oregon line

They joined claims in a separate suit filed by a longtime Nevada rancher that the bureau also erroneously concludes no federally protected Lahontan cutthroat trout exist in the streams that will be affected.

Du said Wednesday she intends to rule on the conservationists’ request for a temporary injunction on July 29. That’s the day Lithium Nevada has said it intends to begin excavations as part of its cultural mitigation plan.

She said she’ll consider the tribe’s request to intervene in the case on an expedited briefing schedule and hopes to make a decision on that by then as well. She said she doesn't intend to rule on the merits of the conservationists' overall lawsuit before the end of January.

Global demand for lithium is forecast to triple by 2025, Lithium Nevada said in recent court filings. The proposed mine is the only one in the nation on the drawing board that can help meet that demand, it said.

“Delay of this mitigation disturbing less than half an acre would halt development of the largest and most advanced lithium mine in the U.S. with no alternative, eliminating the only currently known domestic source of lithium to meet demands for combatting climate change and important to national security,” the company’s lawyers said.