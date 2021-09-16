Judge invites Prince Andrew to request unsealing of records

Brettler had no immediate comment in response to an email Thursday.

Brettler's comment Monday was referenced in court papers submitted Thursday by lawyers for Giuffre as they asked a judge to rule that the prince was properly notified of Giuffre's lawsuit. They said the prince was “actively evading” formal efforts to serve him with Giuffre's lawsuit.

The lawyers noted that Brettler planned to raise a defense based on the 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein of a Florida state case to which Andrew was not a party.

Preska has presided over requests to unseal large portions of court filings related to a lawsuit Giuffre brought against Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015. The defamation lawsuit, which alleged Maxwell subjected Giuffre to “public ridicule, contempt and disgrace” by calling her a liar, was settled and the case dismissed in May 2017.

The judge referenced the prince in an order rejecting attorney Alan Dershowitz's attempt to unseal “a settlement agreement” that was designated confidential and sealed as part of records in the lawsuit Giuffre brought against Maxwell.