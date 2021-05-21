Judge: Iowa school leader improperly kept kids out of school

After complaints were filed with the Board of Educational Examiners, the panel in March found that Ahart should surrender his administrators license or agree to a lesser sanction. Members of the board are appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who throughout the pandemic has called for districts to offer classroom learning and has been critical of districts that hesitated to reopen schools because of high COVID-19 infection rates.

Ahart appealed the board's decision.

Ahart's attorney Dustin Zeschke told the judge it was wrong to punish the superintendent for carrying out the school board's instructions.

School board vice chairman Rob Barron made a similar argument to Lindgren, saying Ahart kept the board informed and carried out its decisions.

“I don’t know if I can say this, but he shouldn’t be here in this position right now," Barron said. “Everything he did was what me and my colleagues told him to do. I should be over there at that table and not him."

Jesse Ramirez, an assistant attorney general, told the judge that Ahart should be punished but doesn't think his license should be revoked.

