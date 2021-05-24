Judge keeps restaurant aid priority for women, minorities

Eligibility was slated to open broadly afterward. However, the Small Business Administration reported on May 18 that it had already received more than 303,000 applications representing over $69 billion, with nearly 38,000 applicants already approved for more than $6 billion. Of the applications, 57% came from women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged business owners, who had already applied for $29 billion in the $28.6 billion program by May 12, the SBA has said.

The application portal remained open through Monday because money set aside for establishments with 2019 annual revenue of not more than $50,000 was potentially still available.

Plaintiff Antonio Vitolo, owner of Jake’s Bar and Grill in Harriman, Tennessee, applied for aid on May 3 but doesn't qualify as a white male, according to the lawsuit, which argues white men are being “pushed to the back of the line” for aid for their eateries.

The law says a business is required to have 51% ownership by someone in one of the priority groups to qualify for the early priority for aid.