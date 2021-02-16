Judge lets civil suit in diplomatic immunity case move ahead

But at a pretrial hearing earlier this month in Alexandria, Anne Sacoolas' lawyers revealed that she too was a government employee for “an intelligence agency” at the time of the crash, though his responses about her specific role were vague. Ellis, in his order, said it “appears” that she worked for the State Department.

Her status as an employee, rather than as a spouse, could actually weaken her claims to immunity under the agreement between the two countries.

According to the lawsuit, Anne Sacoolas was driving her Volvo SUV on the wrong side of the road near the Croughton base when she struck Dunn. The lawsuit said she’d been living in England for several weeks by then and should have been acclimated to driving on the left side of the road.

The lawsuit alleges that she did not call an ambulance, and that it was a passerby who arrived several minutes later who called for help.

In court, Anne Sacoolas’ lawyer says she admits she caused the crash and takes “full responsibility."

In response, Ellis wrote: “Accepting full responsibility doesn’t mean you run away; it means that you stay there and face it. So I think you shouldn’t overplay the ‘full responsibility’ card.”