Judge: Man who killed library patron was mentally ill

All three experts said Yao attacked Stryker because he thought one of the voices threatening him was hers, according to court documents.

Yao had a history of mental illness that dated to 2013 and required hospitalization eight times, according to records.

Stryker was a first-year student at the University of New England’s College of Osteopathic Medicine who hoped to become a doctor, the Portland, Maine-based school's president said shortly after the stabbing. She was an advocate for domestic violence and mental health awareness, served as an orientation leader and was part of a peer support organization.

Yao had faced a first-degree murder charge that would have sent him to prison for life if he was convicted.

Instead he was sent to the state's maximum security Bridgewater State Hospital, and could one day be released if he is determined to no longer be mentally ill and poses no danger to the community.

The verdict in the case was compelled by the findings of the medical experts, Ryan said in a statement.

“It does not alter our belief that Mr. Yao continues to pose a serious risk to the public and that his long-term civil commitment to Bridgewater State Hospital is required," she said.

