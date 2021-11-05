 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge nixes challenge to ban on Florida school mask mandates

  • 0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's ban on coronavirus mask mandates in the state's schools will stay in effect after a judge on Friday dismissed a challenge to the rule from several school districts.

Administrative Judge Brian A. Newman rejected the case from school officials in Miami-Dade, Leon, Duval, Orange, Broward, and Alachua counties, finding that the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis was within its authority to impose the rule.

The ruling comes as part of a quarrel between the districts and the state that has resulted in docked school board salaries, withholding of district funding and the ire of the U.S. Department of Education. DeSantis, a Republican, has been a leading voice in resistance to coronavirus mask and vaccine mandates, elevating his star in the GOP as he eyes a 2024 presidential run.

Last month, the state began deducting an amount equal to a month’s pay from school board members in counties that defied the mask mandate ban. It also slashed overall funding to Alachua and Broward counties to offset federal aid packages meant to blunt the state’s sanctions on mask requirements.

The U.S. Department of Education has filed its own request with an administrative judge at the federal level to block Florida from withholding funding from Alachua and Broward.

People are also reading…

The school districts on Friday filed a notice to appeal Newman's ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness at Kenosha trial describes chaotic scene

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News