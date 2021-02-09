Judge: No media protection for blogger, must reveal sources

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A blogger who was sued for defamation over an article criticizing a former Arkansas school board member must disclose her sources because she's not protected under an Arkansas media law, a judge ruled.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce concluded Monday that blogger Elizabeth Rose Lyon-Ballay is not protected under the Arkansas shield law, which protects news organizations from being forced to reveal sources except in limited circumstances.

“She’s a blogger. She’s not a reporter. She’s not (an internet) news source,” Pierce said after a 90-minute hearing.

Former Little Rock School Board President Melanie Fox sued Lyon-Ballay for a now-removed January 2020 article she posted on her Orchestrating Change blog, which publishes writings on public education issues, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Tuesday.