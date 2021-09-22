Judge: NPR can air recordings of newspaper shooting trial

Bennett's decision is limited to NPR's case and does not strike down the broadcast ban.

A broader court challenge to the broadcast ban has not been resolved yet. In June, a three-judge panel from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a lawsuit in which Baltimore-based journalists and community organizers argue that the broadcast ban is unconstitutional. The appeals court sent the case back to district court.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh's office, which represented the two state judges sued by NPR, argued that the broadcast ban preserves the "fairness and integrity" of criminal trials.

“The statute does not prohibit any person from describing, transcribing, or reenacting any portion of a criminal trial," lawyers from Frosh's office wrote in a court filing. “It bans only methods of communication that depict participants’ images and voices from inside the courtroom.”

Bennett rejected that argument as “prophylactic at best, and speculative at worst.”