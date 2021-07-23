Judge: NYC mayor won't testify in Eric Garner inquiry

“It’s been seven years since Eric was murdered, and in spite of what Mayor de Blasio has said to me personally or to New Yorkers, he and other top city officials are still blocking transparency but now the court has ordered them to finally turn over information,” Carr said.

Nick Paolucci, a spokesperson for the city’s law department, said there was no reason to compel de Blasio, Shea and other high-ranking officials to testify “because they were not directly involved in the incident.”

The city has already provided Garner’s family with tens of thousands of records in response to freedom of information requests, Paolucci said. Other information about the case is already publicly available, he said.

“There is no evidence that the mayor or any other senior city official neglected their duties or violated the law,” Paolucci said.

Garner’s mother and sister, joined by police reform advocates, have been seeking a judicial inquiry since 2019 under a provision of the city charter that allows the courts to act as a check on the actions of city government.