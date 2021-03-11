Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in George Floyd's death

He also said he would be more inclined to believe an officer over the word of another witness. But he said he could set aside any ideas about the inherent honesty of an officer and evaluate each witness on their own.

The second, a man who works in information technology security, marked "strongly agree" on a question about whether he believes police in his community make him feel safe. His community wasn't specified — jurors are being drawn from all over Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis and many of its suburbs.

"In my community, I think when there is suspicious activity the police will stop by, they will ask a question," he said. "I think that sense of community is all we want right? We want to live in a community where we feel safe regardless of race, color and gender."

Schleicher noted that the man also stated in his questionnaire that he strongly disagreed with the concept of "defunding" the police, which has become a political flashpoint locally and across the country in the wake of Floyd's death.

"While I necessarily might not agree with the police action in some situation, I believe that in order for police to make my community safe they have to have the money," he replied.