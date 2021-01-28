Judge OKs extradition of 2 wanted in ex-Nissan boss' escape

The Taylors are wanted by Japan so they can be tried on charges that they helped the former Nissan chairman flee the country last year with Ghosn tucked away in a box on a private jet. Ghosn had been out on bail and awaiting trial on allegations that he under-reported his future income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain.

Ghosn, who led Japanese automaker Nissan for two decades, rescuing it from near-bankruptcy, denies any wrongdoing. He said he fled because he could not expect a fair trial, was subjected to unfair conditions in detention and was barred from meeting his wife under his bail conditions.

Ghosn is now in Lebanon, where he has citizenship but which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

The Taylors have not denied helping Ghosn flee but insist they can’t be extradited because they say what they are accused of isn’t a crime under Japan law. They have been behind bars in Massachusetts since their arrest in May.

Prosecutors have described it as one of the most “brazen and well-orchestrated escape acts in recent history, involving a dizzying array of luxury hotel meetups, fake personas, bullet train travel and the chartering of a private jet.”