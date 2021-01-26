Judge OKs Weinstein bankruptcy plan with $17M for victims

Holders of sexual misconduct claims will receive 100% of the liquidated value of their claims if they agree to release Weinstein from all legal claims. A claimant who elects not to release Weinstein but to retain the option to sue him in another court would receive 25% of the value of her bankruptcy claim.

According to court records, 55 sexual misconduct claims were filed in the bankruptcy case, with 39 holders of such claims voting in favor of the plan and eight voting against it. Among holders of general unsecured claims, 81, or 96%, voted for the plan.

The sexual misconduct claims will be evaluated on a point system allowing a maximum 100 points. That includes up to 60 points for physical sexual misconduct claims, a maximum 30 points for claims of nonphysical sexual misconduct, and up to 10 points for claims of emotional distress and economic harm. A claims examiner will have the authority to adjust point totals up or down based on factors such as age, corroborating evidence, prior or pending litigation, and applicable statutes of limitation.

Attorneys for the women objecting to the plan described it in a court filing last month as unfair and coercive.

“The point award system pits women against women competing for a limited recovery from the pathetically meager sexual misconduct claims fund,” they wrote.