Judge OKs Weinstein's extradition for California rape case

One other way Weinstein's move could have been blocked was by an objection from New York's governor, but Gable said there was no such action by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Weinstein, appearing via video from the Wende prison, placed his hands on his mask-covered face after Case announced his decision. Earlier in the hearing, Weinstein had the mask drooping from his right ear as he sat in what appeared to be a prison meeting room.

In addition to concerns about Weinstein's health, Effman questioned the legitimacy of extradition paperwork filed by Los Angeles authorities, which he said was defective because it listed only some of the charges.

“We are challenging the paperwork because it’s not right. It’s wrong... They just copied the form and changed the date," Effman told Case.

Gable said the paperwork “absolutely met the requirements” of the extradition agreement.