Judge orders Arizona Senate to immediately release documents about election audit

PHOENIX — A judge has ordered the Senate to immediately produce the records it has related to the audit of the 2020 election — including those in the hands of Cyber Ninjas Inc., the private firm hired to conduct the review.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp on Tuesday rejected last-ditch arguments by the Senate and Karen Fann, its president, that he should hold off on making a final order. The judge said there is no need for further litigation, saying the question involves “undisputed issue of fact.’’

And the fact is the records are public, he said.

More significant, Kemp rejected arguments by the Senate that it is immune to being sued over the records.

Despite the order, however, it could be some time before American Oversight, the self-described nonpartisan watchdog group that is seeking the records, actually gets them. An attorney representing the Senate, Kory Langhofer, said he will seek an immediate stay of Kemp’s order from the state Court of Appeals.

Even if that fails, some of the documents that Kemp ordered the Senate to produce are in the hands of Cyber Ninjas. “I can’t produce something I don’t have,’’ Fann told Capitol Media Services.

Kemp was not impressed.