Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump obstruction memo

The decision by Barr and senior Justice Department leaders to clear Trump of obstruction, even though special counsel Robert Mueller and his team pointedly did not reach that conclusion, was a significant moment for the president. The announcement, and a four-page summary of Mueller's report, preceded the release of the 448-page document and helped shape public perception of the investigation's conclusions. Mueller subsequently complained to Barr that his summary had not fully captured the investigation's findings and had caused “public confusion.”

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a public records request seeking communications about the obstruction decision after Barr said that he and other senior officials had reached that conclusion in consultation with the Office of Legal Counsel. The group sued for access to two specific documents.

Jackson ruled that one of the documents, described by a Justice Department official as an “untitled, undated draft legal analysis," was properly withheld from the group.

But she ordered the release of the other memo, which was prepared for Barr by the then-head of the Office of Legal Counsel and another senior Justice Department official and which concludes that the evidence assembled by Mueller's team would not support an obstruction prosecution of Trump.