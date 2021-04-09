Judge orders one accuser of Texans QB Watson to be ID'd

In the case heard Friday morning, Buzbee asked that the name be released to Hardin and his legal team, but that they should not make her identity public.

Davis disagreed, saying Buzbee’s legal team might be getting an unfair advantage in the case because of his use of media coverage.

“We need a balance of interests. A balance of interests is required for both parties,” Davis said at the end of the short hearing. The judge ordered that the woman’s lawsuit be refiled within two days with her name on it.

A different judge was set later Friday to review similar requests by Hardin to reveal the names of Watson’s accusers in 12 of the other lawsuits.

The 22 women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. At least one woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex during a massage in December. All of the women who have sued Watson are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business. The first lawsuit was filed on March 16 and the most recent one was filed Monday.