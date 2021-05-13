 Skip to main content
Judge postpones trial for 3 ex-cops charged in George Floyd's death
breaking

Judge postpones trial for 3 ex-cops charged in George Floyd's death

  Updated
George Floyd Next Trial

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Minneapolis Police Officers Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. 

This story will be updated.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd will be pushed back to March 2022, a judge ruled Thursday.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao were scheduled to face trial Aug. 23 on charges they aided and abetted both murder and manslaughter. The officers' co-defendant, Derek Chauvin, has already been convicted of murder and manslaughter counts. All four officers also face federal charges that allege they violated Floyd's civil rights during his May 25 arrest.

Judge Peter Cahill said he changed the date so the federal case can go forward first. He also said he felt the need to put some distance between the three officers' trial and Chauvin's due to all the publicity around the case.

The news that the trial was being pushed back came during a Thursday hearing on pretrial motions. Defense attorneys for all three former officers agreed to the postponement. The state, via Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, did not support the delay. It wasn't made clear at Thursday's motions hearing who originally sought the change.

