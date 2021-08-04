Judge rebukes Jan. 6 defendant, sentences him to time served

The three are among more than 500 people charged in the riot that sent lawmakers into hiding and disrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win. About thirty defendants have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor charges. The first defendant sentenced for a felony - a Florida man who breached the Senate chamber while carrying a Trump campaign flag - received eight months behind bars.

Dresch posted pictures and videos on social media that were taken inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, which he described in one message as the “best day ever,” according to court documents. The day after the riot, he wrote of the then-vice president: “Mike Pence gave our country to the communist hordes, traitor scum like the rest of them, we have your back give the word and we will be back even stronger.”

Jackson slammed Dresch’s views as “misguided,” noting that judge after judge smacked down the former president’s claims of election fraud. She also took a swipe at Republicans who’ve tried to downplay the violence on Jan. 6 — including one lawmaker who suggested that video of the rioters looked like a “tourist visit” — calling Dresch “not your typical tourist.”