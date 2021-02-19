Judge rejects Rep. Devin Nunes defamation suit against CNN

NEW YORK (AP) — A defamation lawsuit U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes brought against CNN was tossed out by a Manhattan judge on Friday.

The lawsuit seeking over $435 million in damages was rejected by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who said the California Republican failed to request a retraction in a timely fashion or adequately state his claims.

Nunes had alleged the cable news company intentionally published a false news article on Nov. 22, 2019 and engaged in a conspiracy to defame him and damage his personal and professional reputation.

The lawsuit said CNN published a report containing false claims that Nunes was involved in efforts to get “dirt” on then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Lawyers for Nunes said in court papers that CNN knew the statements made by Lev Parnas, and included in their report, were false.

Parnas, an associate of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, has pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court to charges alleging he made illegal contributions to politicians he thought could aid his political and business interests. His trial is scheduled for October.