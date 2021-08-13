Judge rejects secret submission in suit over teen's death

The hearing came less than two weeks before the Sacoolases are scheduled to give depositions in the lawsuit.

A government lawyer, Jay Powers, told Ellis that the government could not provide more details about its request "without revealing the information we are seeking to protect.”

Powers said there could be “seemingly innocuous questions that may bear on issues we need to protect.”

Anne Sacoolas has admitted she was driving on the wrong side of the road and that she is responsible for Dunn's death.

Lawyers for Dunn's family said there are additional details to sort out that may be relevant for punitive damages, including whether she was talking on her cellphone when she struck Dunn and whether she immediately called for help.

The Dunn family's lawyer, Daren Firestone, said Anne Sacoolas had already been in England for several weeks by the time of the accident and should have been used to driving on the left side of the road.

Ellis, though, said the habit of driving on the right side of the road is a difficult one to break.

“I lived in England for more than a year,” he said. “Even at the end of a year, I was often on the wrong side of the road.”