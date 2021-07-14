Judge rejects selective prosecution claim by Giuliani pal

“Indeed, Parnas was, by his own admission, not cooperating with the Congressional demand as of the day of his indictment. To accept Parnas’s conspiracy theory, the Government would have to have known that, one day in the future, Parnas would change his mind and decide to cooperate with the Congressional demand,” he said.

The judge also said the conduct of prosecutors since the charges were brought undermine the selective prosecution argument.

“The Government consented to allowing Parnas to produce documents to the House impeachment committee, and it has not objected to Parnas’s media interviews and television appearances,” Oetken said.

The judge did, however, grant a request by Parnas to allow him to face a separate trial on charges that he cheated investors in a business titled “Fraud Guarantee."

Parnas and Fruman face charges that they made sizable contributions while trying to get Americans interested in investigating Biden’s son in Ukraine. Parnas and Fruman worked with Giuliani to try to convince Ukraine to announce a probe of Biden. Giuliani, a Republican, has said he knew nothing about the donations.

Trump’s efforts to press Ukraine for an investigation of the Bidens led the House to impeach Trump, though he was acquitted by the Senate.

