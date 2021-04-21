Judge rejects US bid to send refugee to Iraq in terror case

The U.S. attorney's office in Sacramento did not immediately comment.

“We’re hoping the government is going to realize, not only is there no strong case against Omar, but there’s no sense in prosecuting an innocent man or pursuing an innocent man any further," said Benjamin Galloway, one of Ameen’s public defenders.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force had been investigating Ameen since 2016 and independently corroborated Ameen’s involvement, according to an earlier court filing.

But Ameen passed a lie detector test and immigration sign-in sheets showed he was in Turkey within days on either side of the killing 600 miles away across a war-torn border, the judge noted.

Given the defense evidence, the government's theory that he was quickly in and out of Iraq to commit murder “is simply not plausible,” Brennan wrote, calling it “a dubious account.” He said he had “serious doubt” on the reliability of witnesses who placed Ameen in Iraq at the time.

The case at the time drew criticism from the Trump administration of the resettlement program’s vetting process under the Obama administration for not doing enough to keep out terrorists.