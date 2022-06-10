Judge rules against Alaska in ballot access case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge on Friday ruled that Alaska elections officials cannot certify the results of the by-mail special primary for U.S. House until visually impaired voters “are provided a full and fair opportunity to participate” in the election.

Superior Court Judge Una Gandbhir did not say what exactly that would entail. The special primary is on Saturday and the state had set June 25 as the target for certification. She said in her order late Friday that she strongly urges the parties to work together "expeditiously to find a timely, appropriate remedy.”

The Alaska Department of Law was working on an emergency petition for review to the Alaska Supreme Court, spokesperson Patty Sullivan said.

The ruling comes in a case filed earlier this week by Robert Corbisier, executive director of the Alaska State Commission for Human Rights. Corbisier sued state elections officials on behalf of a person identified as B.L., a registered voter in Anchorage with a visual impairment.

Attorneys for Corbisier asked Gandbhir to prevent election officials from certifying the results of the special primary until measures are enacted that ensure voters with visual impairments “are given a full and fair opportunity to cast their votes independently, secretly and privately.” They contend the by-mail special primary discriminates against voters with visual impairments.

Attorneys for state elections officials say adequate methods for secret voting are available for voters with visual impairments.

