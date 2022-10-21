Judge saves Biden's student loan relief program; Musk to slash Twitter staff; a Boris Johnson comeback?

Today is Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, Oct. 21
A federal judge has dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis wrote in the ruling on Thursday that because the six states failed to establish they had standing, “the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case.” Suzanne Gage, spokeswoman for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, says the states will appeal. The other states involved are Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina. Democratic President Joe Biden announced in August that his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in education debt for huge numbers of borrowers.
President Joe Biden says the “rest of the world is looking” to see who holds control of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections. He is warning that Republican victories would jeopardize the nation’s standing abroad as tries to deliver a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman’s campaign for the Senate. Biden’s comments came at the conclusion of a daylong visit to the state Tuesday, where a Democratic victory would strongly improve the party’s chances of holding onto the Senate. Fetterman is facing Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, for an open seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey, also a Republican.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among several British lawmakers trying to scoop up support ahead of a short, intense contest to become the country's next prime minister. The Conservative Party is choosing a replacement for Liz Truss, who quit Thursday after a turbulent 45-day term. The speeded-up race will see a new leader chosen within a week. Favorites include former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt. The wild card is Johnson, who was forced to resign by the party just over three months ago amid ethics scandals. He has not announced whether he will run, but his allies in Parliament are working to gather support.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting a joint investigation into a crisis that left most homes and businesses in Jackson without running water for several days in late August and early September. The EPA is conducting a civil investigation of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the Mississippi State Department of Health. The federal agency could withhold money from the state if it finds wrongdoing.
The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike. The railroads rejected the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union's request to add seven days of paid sick time on top of the 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses they received in the first five-year deal. But Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said Thursday he's confident that all 12 unions will ultimately approve their deals, so the industry can avoid a strike that would be devastating to the economy.
A former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles has been found guilty of five counts in a sexual abuse case in a Los Angeles court. The jury acquitted Dr. James Heaps of seven of the 21 counts and were deadlocked on the remaining charges. The longtime campus gynecologist at UCLA had pleaded not guilty to 21 felony counts in the sexual assaults of seven women between 2009 and 2018. He has denied wrongdoing. Heaps was indicted last year on multiple counts each of sexual battery by fraud, sexual exploitation of a patient and sexual penetration of an unconscious person by fraudulent representation.
Oklahoma has executed an inmate convicted of killing his infant daughter in 2002. Benjamin Cole was put to death Thursday morning at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. The execution occurred despite Cole’s attorneys’ arguments that the inmate was not mentally competent. They have said he had schizophrenia and a lesion on his brain that had worsened in recent years. But courts rejected that claim, allowing Thursday’s lethal injection to proceed. Cole delivered a rambling, two-minute prayer in which he urged people to “choose Jesus while you still can." He was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m.
Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company. That's according to a report by The Washington Post. The report says Musk told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he planned to cut nearly 75% of San Francisco-based Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew. Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Already, experts, nonprofits and even Twitter’s own staff have warned that pulling back investments on content moderation and data security could hurt Twitter and its users.
The widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma is taking her case to a Los Angeles jury. Opening statements are scheduled Friday in what could be a landmark case. Matt Gee was on the 1990 Rose Bowl winning squad. Alana Gee says he took enough serious blows to the head to develop a degenerative brain disease that led to his death at 49. The NCAA says it had nothing to do with Gee's death and his mental decline was from years of hard drinking. The case could be the first of its kind to go to a jury.
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is hoping to keep things quiet in his part of South Philly. To silence Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies, at least. The sports complex home to three stadiums will be jammed Friday night with a Smashing Pumpkins concert at the Wells Fargo Center and Temple hosting Tulsa in college football at Lincoln Financial Field, both taking place at the same time as Game 3 of the NL Championship Series. Musgrove starts for the Padres with the best-of-seven matchup tied at one game apiece. Ranger Suárez pitches for the Phillies. The ALCS has a day off with the Astros leading the Yankees 2-0.
Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons scored touchdowns on two pick-6s late in the first half and used that stunning change in momentum to lift the Arizona Cardinals over the New Orleans Saints 42-34. The Cardinals snapped an eight-game home losing streak that was the franchise’s longest since 1958. The game was tied at 14 when Saints quarterback Andy Dalton threw the game-changing interceptions on consecutive drives that were barely a minute apart just before halftime.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
One year ago: A gun held by actor Alec Baldwin on a movie set in New Mexico killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
In 1998, the New York Yankees close out their historic season by sweeping the Padres in four games to win their record 24th World Series champ…
