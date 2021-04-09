Judge sets bail for some in sex abuse case at youth center

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Five men charged in a sex abuse case at a New Hampshire youth detention center made court appearances Friday.

A judge set bail at $50,000 for Jeffrey Buskey, 54, of Litchfield, New Hampshire. He has been charged with five counts of rape involving four former residents between 1996 and 1999 at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. Bail was set at $25,000 for Stephen Murphy, 51, of Danvers, Massachusetts. Murphy is charged with five counts of rape.

A judge also set bail at $15,000 for James Woodlock, 56, of Manchester, New Hampshire, who has been charged with being an accomplice in several rapes.

Gordon Thomas Searles, 65, of Brooksville, Florida and Frank Davis, 79, of Contoocook, New Hampshire, also appeared. The attorney for Davis requested that the hearing be rescheduled to Monday. Searles, who also made an appearance, had his hearing rescheduled to Monday because he does not have a lawyer.

A total of seven men have been charged. Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday that "this first seven is probably just the first seven. I imagine more charges will come.”