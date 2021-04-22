Judge sets deadline for rare Nevada plant-listing decision

Mahan noted the U.S. Bureau of Land Management already has designated the plant as a sensitive species, and the state is considering listing as a ``fully protected species.”

Last July, the service concluded in a 90-day finding that was supposed to be completed in January 2020 that the center had provided “substantial information” indicating protection of the buckwheat “may be warranted.”

The center believes the destruction of nearly half of its remaining population between July and September was caused by humans. The government disagrees.

Mahan said that “although the exact cause of the destruction is uncertain, the parties do not dispute the ongoing and `alarming’ threat to the species.”

Greenwald said species typically haven’t received Endangered Species Act protection unless conservationists petition for a listing and/or file lawsuits demanding such action.

“The agency basically has to be forced to do their job. That's been the case for a long time now,” said Greenwald, who has been helping prepare such lawsuits for more than 20 years.

“Usually when we bring these `deadline’ suits, the Fish and Wildlife Service offers us a date and we agree and there’s a settlement. In this case, we felt there was such an emergency here, that immediate action needed to happen. We weren’t willing to settle for some date in the future,” he said.

