Judge slams prosecutors, dismisses genital mutation charges

Female genital mutilation, also known as female circumcision or cutting, has been condemned by the United Nations. The practice is common for girls in parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Authorities alleged that mothers from Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota brought their girls to Dr. Jumana Nagarwala when they were roughly 7 years old for the procedure.

Nagarwala and others denied any crime was committed. She said she performed a religious custom on girls from her Muslim sect, the India-based Dawoodi Bohra.

In a May court filing seeking the latest dismissal, defense attorneys said the government had “manipulated the charges” to try to “win this case at all costs.”

“The government did not just go back for a second bite at the apple — it is working its way through the entire orchard,” the lawyers said.

