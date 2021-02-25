Judge stops Noem from releasing records in AG's fatal crash

Noem said she spent 10 hours going through details of the crash investigation on Monday, a day before she called for him to step down.

“I had not seen anything prior to that, but that is one of the reasons that we moved forward on Tuesday and why I put forward my personal opinion that he should resign," she said.

The governor said she had not communicated directly with Ravnsborg since the accident.

Noem also made the extraordinary move of releasing videos of Ravnsborg's interviews with detectives investigating the crash that occurred as he was driving home from a Republican fundraiser. The videos have since been removed from the Department of Public Safety's website.

In the interviews, Ravnsborg appears unsure of how his Ford Taurus veered onto the highway shoulder, where it struck 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Though he initially told investigators he didn't use his cellphone while driving that night, he admitted that he had been checking email and news websites after investigators confronted him with his phone records.