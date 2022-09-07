DETROIT (AP) — Judge strikes down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it.
Judge strikes down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strike at UPS would affect nearly every household in the country.
A body found in Memphis has been identified as teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and forced into an SUV during a jog. A suspect is due in court today.
Police arrested the man after he landed a plane that had been circling for hours over northern Mississippi while the pilot threatened to crash it into a store.
Biden did not back down from the label. Meanwhile, Trump hit the campaign stump as operatives worried Trump-backed Senate candidates aren't working hard enough to get elected. Catch up on politics this week.
FBI agents who searched Mar-a-Lago found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory made public by the DOJ today.
A body found in Memphis has been identified as teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and forced into an SUV during a jog. Get that and more trending news here.
Things to know today: Democrat Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin to win Alaska House special election; Biden addresses nation tonight; Serena wins.
McCarthy fires back after Biden speech; fighting near Ukraine nuclear plant; attempt to kill Argentina's VP fails | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 In the daily news podcast: House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy responds following President Biden's speech, the latest in Ukraine and Argentina's VP survives an assassination attempt.
The blaze sparked Friday and forced thousands of people from their homes.
A fast-moving Northern California wildfire caused injuries, destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many as 7,500 residents to leave home, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend.