 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge suspended for hitting someone while a child watched

  • 0

ENGLISH, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court imposed an interim suspension Thursday on a southern Indiana judge arrested on a felony for hitting someone while a child watched.

The high court acted against Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell of Crawford County after it received a “Notice of Criminal Charges and Request for Suspension” from the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications. The interim suspension with pay was effective immediately.

Indiana State Police arrested Bell on Thursday on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Crawford County on April 12.

Bell was booked into the Crawford County Jail and has since been released on pre-trial conditions, police said,

Police did not say who Bell battered.

Bell’s interim suspension “remains in effect until further order of the Court or final determination of any disciplinary proceedings, if any, that may arise from the criminal charges,” the Supreme Court said.

People are also reading…

The Commission on Judicial Qualifications is the 7-member group that investigates alleged ethical misconduct by judges. Chief Justice Loretta Rush chairs the Commission. The Indiana Supreme Court has final authority over judicial discipline.

Bell served a 30-day suspension in 2019 for her involvement in a downtown Indianapolis fight and double-shooting that followed a night of bar-hopping.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind..

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

In Woodbury County, there are 11 dams with a hazard rating of "high" which means that the likely loss of human life is high if dam failure occurs. One of those, "Smokey Hollow Subwatershed Site 4," is marked as being in fair condition while the other 10 have a satisfactory rating. Condition ratings range from good down to unsatisfactory.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine to broadcast local Eurovision commentary from bomb shelter converted into recording studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News