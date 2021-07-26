Judge tells county to retrieve some COVID-19 relief payments

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan county was ordered Monday to claw back COVID-19 relief payments from some of its workers after a resident challenged the way the federal money was approved by local officials.

It's the latest development in a controversy over how Republicans who control government in Shiawassee County, population 68,000, handled a windfall from the federal government.

Judge Mark Latchana directed the county to recover any "hazard pay” bonuses that exceeded $5,000, attorney Philip Ellison said.

Ellison argued that county commissioners violated Michigan's open meeting law by closing a July 15 meeting to discuss the spending before voting, 6-0, in an open session.

If commissioners want to spend the money, they'll have to vote again, under the judge's order.

“This injunction sends a very clear message they can't use secret backroom deals to try to enrich themselves... It goes back to an old line: Sunshine is the best disinfectant,” said Ellison, who sued on behalf of a resident.

Many frontline county employees received $1,000 to $2,000. Ellison said the injunction doesn't affect them.