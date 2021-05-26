Judge tells Honolulu police to release footage of shooting

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge ordered Honolulu officials to turn over unedited police body camera footage to attorneys representing the family of a South African citizen who was shot and killed by police after he entered a home that wasn’t his.

Judge Dean E. Ochiai during Tuesday's hearing also ordered the city to turn over all incoming 911 calls in the area between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on April 14, the night Honolulu police shot Lindani Myeni.

Myeni, 29, had entered a home, sat down and took off his shoes, prompting an occupant to call 911, police said. Myeni later physically assaulted a responding officer who ended up in the hospital, police said.

About two days after the shooting, police released two brief clips of body camera footage. In the footage, three gunshots rang out before an officer said “police.”

The department later released a recording of the 911 call made by a frightened occupant. “I don’t know him,” she told the dispatcher, who asked her several times about the man’s ethnicity.

“Is he white? Is he Black? Is he local?” the dispatcher asked. The woman, who sounded like she was crying through much of the call, eventually answered, “Black.”