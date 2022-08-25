 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge temporarily halts trigger law that was set to outlaw abortion in North Dakota on Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Judge temporarily halts trigger law that was set to outlaw abortion in North Dakota on Friday.

