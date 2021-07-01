Judge to hear arguments in Georgia election law challenge

Lawyers for the state countered that much of the activity in question was already illegal and that the new law provides needed clarification. They also argue that none of the activists have said that they intend to violate the challenged provisions, and that they face no harm unless they violate these provisions and are prosecuted.

The Georgia First Amendment Foundation has asked for permission to file a brief in the case, saying that the new law "has imposed new and dangerous restrictions on news gathering that threaten the ability of the public and press to remain informed about Georgia elections.”

One challenged provision makes it a felony to “intentionally observe an elector while casting a ballot in a manner that would allow such person to see for whom or what the elector is voting.” Given the size, brightness and upright position of the state's touchscreen voting machines, “it is hardly possible to enter a polling place in Georgia without potentially committing this felony,” the activists say.

Lawyers for the state argue the new provision applies to intentional efforts to see someone's votes, not accidental observation.