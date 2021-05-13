Judge to review Arbery's mental health records under seal

The judge said in court Thursday that allowing evidence of Arbery's mental health would likely result in a “mini trial" when the case goes to a jury

“I'm going to have a battle of experts in front of a jury, in a murder trial, about what the mental health of the victim meant,” Walmsley said.

Defense attorneys Thursday also asked the judge to keep recordings of the defendants' phone calls from jail out of their upcoming trial.

Prosecutors told Superior Judge Timothy Walmsley they have requested recordings of about 1,500 phone calls involving the McMichaels and Bryan since they were jailed a year ago. They did not say which, if any, they plan to use as trial evidence.

During the defendants' bond hearing in November, prosecutors played a portion of a phone call made from the Glynn County jail between Greg McMichael and his brother. On the recording, Greg McMichael says: “You’ve heard the saying that no good deed goes unpunished?"

Greg McMichael's attorney, Franklin Hogue, argued that using the calls at trial would violate the defendants' due process rights. He said prosecutors at the bond hearing had misconstrued Greg McMichael's comment to mean that “the good deed was killing Ahmaud Arbery,” when the deed he was referring to was keeping watch over his neighborhood.