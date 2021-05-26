Judge to weigh Penn St. ex-president Spanier's jail sentence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Penn State president who was forced out as the school's top administrator after Jerry Sandusky was arrested nearly a decade ago was expected in court Wednesday for a hearing about his own pending criminal sentence.

A judge will determine if and when Graham Spanier must report to jail to begin serving time for a single misdemeanor conviction of endangering the welfare of children.

Spanier was charged in 2012 and convicted by a jury in March 2017 but appeals have allowed him to avoid serving the jail time of at least two months behind bars, followed by three months of house arrest.

He was convicted for his actions in response to reports from his aides that a graduate assistant football coach had complained of being greatly disturbed by coming across Sandusky showering alone with a boy in a team locker room in 2001.