Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of N. Dakota student

“The ruling does not affect the guilty verdict in the case, and Rodriguez remains in federal prison,” Chase said. “The United States Department of Justice will evaluate the opinion and access all possible options.”

Eric Montroy, Rodriguez's public defender, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

In his ruling, Erickson wrote that Ramsey County Medical Examiner Michael McGee's testimony had been “unreliable, misleading and inaccurate” about the cause of Sjodin's death. He also wrote that Rodriguez's attorneys did a disservice to Rodriguez by choosing to limit a mental health evaluation of their client that could have cost him a possible insanity defense.

“While it is beyond question that Rodriguez abducted and murdered Sjodin, the evidence now in the record has led the Court to conclude that errors were made that violate the United States Constitution such that due process demands a new penalty phase trial be held,” Erickson wrote.