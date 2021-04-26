Judge tosses lawsuit of man who alleged Jackson molestation

His lawsuit alleged that Jackson molested him over a seven-year period, and that as Jackson's employee, the two corporations Jackson had started had a duty to protect him the same way the Boy Scouts or a school would need to protect children from their leaders. But the judge found the corporations were merely legal entities that were controlled by Jackson, not organizations that could control him.

Another judge previously dismissed the lawsuits by Robson and Safechuck in 2017, finding the statute of limitations had expired. But an appeals court revived the legal actions in 2019 after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law giving those who allege childhood sexual abuse longer to file lawsuits.

The allegations gained new life when the two men repeated them in detail in “Leaving Neverland," a documentary that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and later aired on HBO.

The Jackson estate has adamantly and repeatedly denied that he abused either of the boys, and brought a lawsuit against HBO that is now in private arbitration.