Judge tosses lawsuit over article tying lawyer to neo-Nazis

The law center’s August 2016 article described Allen as a “well-known neo-Nazi lawyer” who has “a long history of supporting one of the most notorious hate groups in America,” as a longtime donor and dues-paying member of the National Alliance for years. The article said federal records show Allen also had donated money to a “racist political party,” the American Eagle Party National Committee.

“Allen may well be a skillful attorney. But at a time when Baltimore and its police department are facing devastating criticism over their policing practices, and a crisis over their treatment of minority residents, the hiring of a known neo-Nazi to litigate for them surely raises questions,” the article said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Allen claims a National Alliance accountant secretly scanned documents tying him to the group and sold them to the law center, violating a confidentiality agreement. His lawsuit included racketeering claims against law center employees.

Allen said he was earning about $90,000 as an independent contractor attorney for Baltimore when the city terminated his contract, after the law center published its article.