Judge tosses lawsuit over Virginia state senator's censure

A federal judge on Thursday sided with the state of Virginia and tossed a lawsuit filed by Republican gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase over her censure by the Virginia Senate.

Chase, a far-right-wing conservative state senator often at odds with even fellow Republicans, filed the lawsuit in February, a few days after her colleagues passed the censure resolution on a bipartisan vote, denouncing her for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct.”

Chase was seeking a declaratory judgment that the censure violated her First Amendment rights and wanted the censure expunged and her seniority restored. Her attorney, GOP legal activist Tim Anderson, argued the censure was a stain on her candidacy for governor. Chase was one of seven Republicans competing for the party's nomination, but GOP delegates chose businessman Glenn Youngkin as the nominee on May 8.

Chase has been accused of voicing support for those who participated in storming the U.S. Capitol. She herself attended a rally shortly before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol but was not part of the group that later stormed the building. Chase also previously called for martial law to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.