Judge tosses some claims in old Georgia election lawsuit

Jones also declined to rule immediately on the lawsuit's claim that Georgia election processes have denied voters of color an equal opportunity to participate in elections in violation of the Voting Rights Act, saying he wants to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule later this year in an Arizona case that raises similar issues.

Jones had previously thrown out some other parts of the lawsuit in a February order on jurisdictional issues. In that order, he said some claims about the vulnerability of the state's voting machines and election technology, the security of voter lists and polling place issues were rendered irrelevant by changes in state law or the plaintiffs' lack of standing.

The office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state's top elections official, said in an emailed statement Thursday that the evidence in the case shows that “allegations of widespread and systemic voter suppression were completely false.”

“We look forward to a full trial on the merits on the handful of remaining claims and to showing that Ms. Abrams’ incendiary rhetoric following the 2018 election, which she continues to this day, is false,” the statement says.