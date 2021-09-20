Judge says he'll toss some of ex-mayor's fraud convictions

Correia is now expected to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Before the judge made his comments on Monday, prosecutors had asked for 11 years in prison, pointing to what they described as Correia’s continued defiance. His lawyers had asked for three years behind bars.

“This case evokes the legend of Icarus. Mr. Correia flew early, high, and fast. The verdict points to a hubristic loss of moral compass and, now, a crash into the sea. But Mr. Correia’s story need not end there,” Correia's defense attorneys wrote in court papers.

The charges against Correia in 2018 marked a stunning collapse for the politician who was elected on a promise to rejuvenate the struggling mill city and was once seen as a rising Democratic star.

Prosecutors alleged that Correia looted a bank account of funds investors gave him for his smartphone app to buy things for himself and shower his girlfriend in expensive gifts. Prosecutors said he spent investor funds on dinners at high-end restaurants, luxury hotels, casino trips and such lavish items as a Mercedes, a helicopter tour of Newport, Rhode Island, and a $700 pair of Christian Louboutin shoes.